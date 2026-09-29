Treasuries See Further Downside After Early Rebound

(RTTNews) - After trending lower over the past several sessions, treasuries regained some ground in early trading on Tuesday but once again came under pressure as the day progressed.

Bond prices pulled back off their early highs and into negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.6 basis points to 5.260 percent.

With the continued increase on the day, the ten-year yield has reached its highest levels since May of 2002.

Treasuries initially benefitted from a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil, although buying interest quickly waned as traders look ahead to the release of key inflation data on Wednesday.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting late next month.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Conference Board unexpectedly showed a notable deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slumped to 81.9 in September from a downwardly revised 88.6 in August.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to inch up to 90.0 from 89.4 originally reported for the previous month.