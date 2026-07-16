Trelleborg Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - Trelleborg AB (TREL-B.ST, TBABY), on Thursday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

The company said that the second-quarter results were driven by higher organic sales growth and operational improvements, while cost savings and selective price increases helped offset higher costs from geopolitical uncertainty.

For the second quarter, net profit equity holders of the parent company increased to SEK 1.08 billion from SEK 923 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 4.85 versus $4.03 last year.

EBIT jumped to SEK 1.55 billion from SEK 1.36 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to SEK 9.16 billion from SEK 8.55 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the demand is expected to be slightly lower in the third quarter due to higher comparable figures and seasonal variations, while the geopolitical situation continues to create uncertainty.

Trelleborg AB is currently trading 0.19% lesser at SEK 411.20 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.