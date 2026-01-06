Trinity Industries Boosts FY25 EPS Outlook Following Railcar Partnership Restructuring

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) announced Tuesday that it completed a strategic restructuring of its railcar investment partnerships with alternative credit platform Napier Park last week. These transactions deliver an anticipated 2025 earnings per share impact of $1.50.

As a result, Trinity is raising its full year earnings guidance to a range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share from the prior forecast range of $1.55 to $1.70 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Through this transaction, Napier Park acquired 99.8% ownership of Triumph's immediate parent company, Triumph Rail Holdings LLC, and Trinity acquired sole ownership of RIV 2013 Rail Holdings LLC and TRP 2021 LLC.

Trinity now wholly owns RIV 2013 and 0.2% of Triumph Holdings, while Napier Park owns 99.8% of Triumph Holdings. Tribute remains a subsidiary of TRIP Holdings under the current joint venture ownership structure, with Napier Park owning 57% and Trinity owning 43% of TRIP Holdings.

In the fourth quarter, Trinity preliminarily expects to recognize a non-cash pre-tax gain of approximately $190 million from the sale of its equity stake in Triumph Holdings.