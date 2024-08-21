21.08.2024 14:10:57

TSD Telecom To Sell Its Cable Operations In Texas

(RTTNews) - TDS Telecommunications LLC, a telecom company, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a deal with Poka Lambro Telecommunications, Ltd. and Nevill Holdings, Inc. to sell its cable operations in Texas.

The joint agreement includes the transfer of TDS' cable properties in Seminole, Seagraves, and Denver City to Poka Lambro, and the cable properties in Alpine and Fort Stockton to Nevill Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Big Bend Telephone Company and Big Bend Telecom Ltd.

The transaction is expected to be closed within the fourth quarter of 2024.

Poka Lambro serves 4,000 square miles of the south plains of Texas with fiber-to-the-premise facilities and is the provider of broadband internet and telecommunications services.

BBT has been connecting and serving rural communities in West Texas with high-speed fiber internet, voice, and data center solutions to residents, institutions, and businesses.

