|
20.02.2024 18:04:26
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad
DATE: February 20, 2024
A syndicate of banks consisting of BBVA, BofA Securities, ING, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank is authorized by our bank; to hold a series of meetings on February 20, 2024 with investors in Asia, Europe and the United States. According to the availability of the market conditions, the issuance of USD denominated Basel III compliant Tier 2 notes that will qualify as Tier 2 capital pursuant to Article 8 of the Regulation on Equity of the Banks, will be evaluated by our bank following the relevant investor meetings.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|304928
|EQS News ID:
|1841375
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|1,64
|13,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Impulse: ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt verzeichnete kleine Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag knapp in Rot notierte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten uneinheitlich.