Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad

DATE: February 20, 2024

A syndicate of banks consisting of BBVA, BofA Securities, ING, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank is authorized by our bank; to hold a series of meetings on February 20, 2024 with investors in Asia, Europe and the United States. According to the availability of the market conditions, the issuance of USD denominated Basel III compliant Tier 2 notes that will qualify as Tier 2 capital pursuant to Article 8 of the Regulation on Equity of the Banks, will be evaluated by our bank following the relevant investor meetings.

