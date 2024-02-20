20.02.2024 18:04:26

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

DATE: February 20, 2024

 

 

A syndicate of banks consisting of BBVA, BofA Securities, ING, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank is authorized by our bank; to hold a series of meetings on February 20, 2024 with investors in Asia, Europe and the United States. According to the availability of the market conditions, the issuance of USD denominated Basel III compliant Tier 2 notes that will qualify as Tier 2 capital pursuant to Article 8 of the Regulation on Equity of the Banks, will be evaluated by our bank following the relevant investor meetings.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

