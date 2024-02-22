Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding issuance of subordinated notes

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding issuance of subordinated notes

DATE: February 22, 2024

Our Bank has mandated BBVA, BofA Securities, ING, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank for an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated notes (Basel III compliant) to be sold to real persons and legal entities resident abroad. The fixed rate notes with nominal amount of USD 500 million, 10NC5 maturity, redemption date of 28 Feb 2034 and the coupon rate of 8,375%.

Garanti BBVA

