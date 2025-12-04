Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

TO: Investment Community

Our bank signed a multi-currency sustainability syndicated term loan facility from international markets: USD 97.75 million and EUR 61 million with 367 days maturity; USD 157 million and EUR 28 million with 736 days maturity; USD 75 million with 1103 days maturity which in total makes around 433.4 million USD. Our syndicated loan deal consists of participants from 22 countries and 49 financial institutions. The total costs for the 367-day tranches are Sofr+1.50% p.a. and Euribor+1.25% p.a. respectively, Sofr+1.90% p.a. and Euribor+1.65% p.a. for the 736 days tranches, respectively and Sofr+2.15% p.a. for the 1103 days tranches.

