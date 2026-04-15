ASA Gold and Precious Metals Aktie
WKN: A0DLN4 / ISIN: BMG3156P1032
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15.04.2026 02:22:06
Twelve Points Dumps 144K ASA Shares Worth $9.7 Million
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 14, 2026, Twelve Points Wealth Management sold 143,737 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $9.71 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s value at quarter end fell by $8.84 million, reflecting both the reduction in shares held and the effect of share price changes.ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a global investment manager specializing in the precious metals sector, with a focus on equity investments in mining and exploration companies. The firm's disciplined, research-driven strategy leverages both in-house and external analysis to identify value opportunities across global markets. Its long-standing presence and sector expertise provide investors with targeted access to precious metals equities and related assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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