15.01.2026 17:10:17

U.S. Navy Awards BAE Systems $62 Mln Contract For E-2D Hawkeye IFF Depot Capability

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems (BA.L) said the U.S. Navy has awarded the company a $62 million contract to establish a new depot-level maintenance capability for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft interrogator system.

Under the agreement, BAE Systems will stand up testing, troubleshooting, diagnostic, and repair capabilities for the AN/APX-122A Identification Friend or Foe, or IFF, interrogator system at the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest in San Diego, California. The new onsite capability is expected to improve mission readiness and platform availability while reducing lifecycle costs and maintenance turnaround time.

The interrogator system enhances identification accuracy and supports faster decision-making in contested environments by helping operators distinguish between allied forces and potential threats. The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye performs a range of missions, including command and control, border security, search and rescue, and missile defense.

