U.S. Stocks May Extend Pullback Amid Higher Yields, Crude Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen during Wednesday's session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.6 percent.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes as the Treasury yields are moving modestly higher following the surge seen in the previous session.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has inched up to its highest level since July 2007, while the thirty-year bond yield has reached its highest level since 2004.

Treasury yields are moving higher amid an extended rebound by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures surging by nearly 2 percent after jumping by 1.8 percent on Wednesday.

Traders are looking for signs of progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran after optimism about an end to the prolonged Middle East conflict contributed to a sharp pullback by crude oil prices early in the week.

The rebound by crude oil prices comes after conflicting speeches by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the UN General Assembly.

Trump threatened to "annihilate" Iran in his remarks, while Pezeshkian condemned what he called "signs of a bullying mentality" from the U.S. and said that Iran would never surrender.

Meanwhile, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting at the White House later today, with trade, artificial intelligence and critical minerals on the agenda.

U.S. stocks spent all of Wednesday's session underwater, thanks to a rebound in crude oil prices that followed comments a day earlier from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The major averages opened in the red on Wednesday and continued to trend lower throughout the session, ending at daily lows.

The Dow sank 352.10 points or 0.7 percent to finish at 51,511.59, while the Nasdaq slumped 308.24 points or 1.1 percent to close at 26,936.04 and the S&P 500 shed 58.61 points or 0.8 percent to end at 7,706.03.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.3 percent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and climbed by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $1.69 to $93.85 a barrel after jumping $1.64 to $92.16 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slumping $58 to $4,318.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $17.10 to $4,301.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.74 yen versus the 158.29 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1367 compared to yesterday's $1.1380.