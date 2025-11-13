U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Lower, Dow Pulls Back Off Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday, with the major averages all showing notable moves to the downside after closing mixed for two consecutive sessions.

The Nasdaq is showing a particularly steep drop amid continued weakness among tech stocks, while the Dow is pulling back off yesterday's record closing high.

Currently, the Nasdaq is down 417.09 points or 1.8 percent at 22,989.37, the S&P 500 is down 77.00 points or 1.1 percent at 6,773.92 and the Dow is down 351.82 points or 0.7 percent at 47,903.00.

The pullback by the Dow comes amid a steep drop by shares of Disney (DIS), with the entertainment giant plunging by 9.7 percent.

Disney is under pressure after the company reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but weaker than expected revenues.

Valuation concerns also continue to weigh on tech stocks, with AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) moving sharply lower along with tech heavyweights like Broadcom (AVGO) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

The weakness on Wall Street may also reflect uncertainty whether key U.S. economic will be released following the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

While President Donald Trump has signed a short-term funding bill, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday that the October jobs and consumer price inflation reports are "likely never being released" as a result of the shutdown.

As a result, traders and the Federal Reserve may continue to be left "flying blind" with regard to the strength of the U.S. economy.

Sector News

Computer hardware stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plummeting by 5.1 percent.

Substantial weakness is also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 3.5 percent plunge by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Networking stocks are also seeing considerable despite upbeat earnings news from Cisco Systems (CSCO), dragging the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 3.0 percent.

Brokerage, airline and gold stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside, while energy and pharmaceutical stocks are bucking the downtrend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.0 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving notably higher in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.1 basis points at 4.100 percent.