Uber Adds Holiday Travel Upgrades With New Kiosk
(RTTNews) - Uber is kicking off some new updates to help with the holiday travel rush, starting with the launch of the Uber kiosk.
This phone-free option lets you request a ride easily, and the first one is set up at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C. It's perfect for international travelers or anyone without data.
You just walk up, type in your destination, pick your ride type, and get a printed receipt. There are plans to roll out more kiosks at hotels, ports, and other airports in the coming months.
Additionally, Uber Shuttle is expanding to Newark Liberty International Airport, which means they'll now cover all the major airports in the New York area after successful runs at JFK and LaGuardia.
They'll have two fixed shuttle routes that connect the West Village and 42nd Street, with a few stops along the way. For now, the introductory fares will be under $15.
And on top of that, Uber is making tipping easier on iOS with a new Live Activities feature. This lets riders tip right from their lock screen before their trip wraps up.
Early tests show that this is boosting tipping rates, which is great for drivers during the hectic holiday season.
