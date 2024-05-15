Uber Eats Partners Blitz Motors In London For Sustainable Food Delivery

(RTTNews) - Food delivery platform Uber Eats announced Wednesday a partnership with Blitz Motors, a smart electric moped supplier, to revolutionize last-mile delivery services in London and accelerate its commitment to sustainability and transformation.

Uber Eats has entered into an agreement with Blitz to offer couriers who use the Uber Eats app access to discounted weekly rental prices for Blitz e-mopeds in London.

This collaboration is part of Uber Eats' continued effort to reduce carbon emissions and enhance efficiency across its delivery operations.

The partnership will leverage Blitz's battery technology combined with their fleet management solutions.