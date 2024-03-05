05.03.2024 13:55:11

Uber Partners Mastercard And Payfare To Roll Out Uber Pro Card In Canada

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing and delivery platform Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Tuesday a new partnership with Mastercard, Inc. (MA) and Payfare, Inc. (PAY.TO) to launch the Uber Pro Card.

The new card provides free instant payouts after every trip or delivery and enhanced loyalty features for drivers and delivery people on the Uber platform in Canada, powered by Payfare's digital banking app and platform.

Built specifically for the needs of drivers and delivery people, the Uber Pro Card offers exclusive cash back rewards helping to save up to 4% on gas, up to 8% on electric vehicle charging, and other everyday expenses.

Qualifying cardholders will also be eligible for the Backup Balance feature, enabling drivers and delivery people to access up to $50 when they need it most.

The Uber Pro Card will be available via mobile wallets and enables seamless contactless payments, so drivers and delivery people can begin spending immediately. They can track earnings, transfer funds, earn rewards, and manage savings all through the Uber Pro Card app.

The Uber Pro Card is a Mastercard Business Prepaid Card which can be used at all Mastercard acceptance points, offering flexibility.

