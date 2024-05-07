Uber To Power Restaurant Delivery In Instacart App

(RTTNews) - Maplebear Inc.(CART), a delivery company doing business as Instacart , and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), announced a partnership to bring Uber Eats restaurant delivery to Instacart customers.

In coming weeks, the new feature will allow Instacart customers to use the Instacart app to order from restaurants, powered by Uber Eats.

The facility to place order will be featured through a new "Restaurants" tab in the Instacart app.

The customers can now order for food deliveries from restaurants, which will be served by Uber Eats and the couriers on its platform. Instacart+ members will also enjoy $0 delivery on grocery and restaurant orders over $35.

For Uber, powering restaurant delivery in the Instacart app is another way to help drive more orders to Uber Eats restaurant partners.

"This new channel also enables Uber to extend its leading restaurant selection to millions of customers across the U.S., including families in suburban markets that use Instacart," the companies said.