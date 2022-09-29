UBS Advisor Roger Vierra Named to the 2022 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Roger Vierra, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Rockland, MA office, has been named to the 2022 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers list.

"It is gratifying to see Roger acknowledged as one of the nation's top Retirement Plan Advisers,” said Lexie Bishop, Branch Manager of the UBS Boston South Shore Office. "This recognition is a testament to Roger’s dedication to providing clients with insightful guidance in an ever-changing retirement plan landscape."

Roger is a Senior Retirement Plan Consultant and Certified Investment Management Analyst® for The Vierra Group. He has more than thirty years of experience providing publicly-traded and privately-held organizations with fiduciary institutional consulting services, including asset allocation modeling and recommendations to optimize portfolio performance while seeking to reduce associated risk and expense.

The Vierra Group provides institutional-quality investment planning and advice to wealthy executives, small business owners and other affluent investors. Hallmarks of the team's institutional focus includes providing plan fiduciaries with support, education and guidance and providing plan participants with targeted investment education. The Vierra Group also includes Senior Retirement Plan Consultant Jesse Masterson, CIMA®, CRPS® and Financial Advisor Christopher Spellman.

Jesse helps design, implement and service retirement plans for publicly traded and privately held organizations and their employees. He also develops and presents retirement and other planning-related seminars for all plan participants—from pre-retirees to newly enrolled personnel—and helps coordinate education efforts across multiple employee locations when needed.

Chris understands the unique challenges retirement plan participants face, and his goal is to help reduce plan participants’ stress around all financial matters. He helps clients clarify, coordinate, and manage multiple lifestyle goals by providing comprehensive services tailored to their unique situation.

The 2022 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers list recognizes the top retirement plan specialists based on number of plans and total assets under advisement. This year’s list is comprised of more than 150 advisors who stand out for their service of all types of retirement plan clients.

For the full list and more information, please visit: https://www.planadviser.com/awards/2022-top-retirement-plan-advisers/

About UBS Global Wealth Management

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

