UiPath and Inflection AI Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI to Security-Focused Industries

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced a strategic partnership with Inflection AI to integrate the UiPath Platform with the new Inflection for Enterprise solution, allowing enterprises to achieve greater levels of operational efficiency and effectiveness, without compromising trust and AI security options.

"UiPath has a large customer base in regulated industries seeking to transform with AI while dramatically decreasing risks associated with public Large Language Models,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. "Our joint roadmap will bring Inflection AI integration within UiPath Autopilot and provide for built-in integrations that support the Inflection for Enterprise private cloud and appliance solution. The partnership with Inflection AI will provide an important private cloud alternative for agentic automation tailored to the industries with the most stringent security requirements.”

Inflection AI develops one of the world's leading LLMs and recently announced the first enterprise-grade AI system designed to accelerate the adoption and impact of AI for the world’s largest enterprises. Through its collaboration with Intel, Inflection intends to make UiPath available as an option to Intel’s Tiber AI Cloud service, leveraging Intel’s new Gaudi 3 processors.

At UiPath’s annual FORWARD user conference in Las Vegas today, UiPath announced the launch of the company’s next phase of advanced AI solutions – agentic automation. A combination of industry-leading AI, automation, and orchestration, agentic automation harnesses the power of agentic and robotic technologies, extending the scope and impact of automation and turning insights into action to achieve tangible results quickly, securely, and with a high level of trust.

"As we bring Inflection AI to enterprises, we know that customers will need on-prem as well as cloud solutions. Through our partnership with Intel, we can offer UiPath customers the ability to keep all of their data on-premises while bringing the power of the Inflection AI system and agentic automation to their organization,” said Ted Shelton, COO of Inflection AI.

Inflection AI is building the future of enterprise AI. Founded in 2022, the company created one of the world’s most intelligent LLMs called Pi, used by millions of people around the world. In March 2024, Inflection AI was refounded under the leadership of CEO Sean White with a mission to enable people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of enterprise intelligence. For more information, please visit inflection.ai.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

