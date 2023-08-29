UiPath Announces New Connectors for Google AI and Google Workspace at Google Cloud Next 2023 Conference

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced at the Google Cloud Next 2023 conference a new connector for Google Cloud, a UiPath partner, that allows developers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers to integrate generative text and chat completion into their automations.

The UiPath Business Automation Platform connector for Google Cloud Vertex AI—now generally available to customers—makes it easy for automation professionals to inject Generative AI outputs into their automations by submitting prompts that return summaries, answers to questions, and classifications. The connector provides curated activities, offering users effortless access to the PaLM 2 large language model (LLM), including text generation.

Vertex AI makes it easy to build, deploy, and manage ML models and make fast, cost-effective predictions. UiPath customers can now incorporate ML models through Vertex AI to build into business processes quickly and seamlessly without the need for complex coding and manual effort.

UiPath is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to help customers get started with intelligent automation while keeping costs under control. UiPath now offers customers more than 30 activity packs and 10 connectors for Google Cloud.

UiPath customers will also benefit from integration within Google Workspace. Organizations can increase productivity and automate Google Workspace workloads using existing UiPath connectors for Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Sheets, and Google Drive.

"With the availability of Google Workspace and Vertex AI connectors, UiPath and Google Cloud are enabling developers to harness the power of Generative AI to create automations and ML models more easily,” said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. "AI is integral to the UiPath Business Automation Platform, evidenced by our longtime investment in AI Computer Vision that enables our robots to see and understand screens like humans can. Across the UiPath Platform, we are pairing Generative AI with the data, context, governance, and controls it needs to work safely and successfully in the enterprise.”

The UiPath Platform combines generative AI with purpose-built Specialized AI models and the power of automation. When generative AI meets the expertise of specially trained models built on real business data, automations can understand, reason, and create content to address complex business challenges.

Visit here to view the latest UiPath AI-powered automation features that accelerate customers’ ability to discover, automate, and operate automations at scale through Generative AI and Specialized AI.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829854299/en/