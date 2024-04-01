UiPath Announces Sebastian Schrötel Joins Product Leadership Team to Lead UiPath Autopilot™ and Developer Experiences

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced Sebastian Schrötel is joining the company as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Schrötel reports to Chief Product Officer Graham Sheldon and will lead the company’s strategy for products including UiPath Autopilot™, UiPath Studio and developer experiences, and UiPath Integration Service.

Schrötel will also lead the company’s development of business in the Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market. Most recently, Schrötel served as Vice President, Head of Product for Application Development, Automation, and Integration at SAP, where he led product management for SAP developer and low-code/no-code tools, SAP Integration Suite (iPaaS), and Process Automation offerings. He was a founding member of SAP’s Machine Learning initiative, delivered the first AI-based automation solutions for SAP, introduced a series of automation products at SAP, and played a key role in establishing the UiPath and SAP partnership.

"I’m excited to welcome Sebastian to UiPath. His deep experience at SAP in building impactful solutions for the developer community will be invaluable as UiPath continues to innovate and find new ways to integrate AI and automation,” said Sheldon. "Sebastian will lead UiPath Autopilot, which combines generative AI and specialized AI to enhance productivity and democratize automation across the enterprise. Our Autopilot experience for developers and testers levels up efficiency in UiPath Studio, Apps, and Test Suite. In addition, his knowledge and skills will be critical in supporting customers with hybrid and multi-cloud strategies as UiPath enters the iPaaS market.”

"I’m most passionate about innovating within emerging products that are in high demand for enterprises worldwide and I believe UiPath is bringing to market AI and automation solutions that are changing work in global enterprises,” said Schrötel. "UiPath is the perfect fit for the newest chapter of my career. There are incredible possibilities to enable further AI, generative AI, and automation adoption for every knowledge worker through the UiPath Business Automation Platform.”

Schrötel earned a Master of Business Administration from Mannheim Business School and an undergraduate degree in computing and information systems from DHBW Mannheim.

