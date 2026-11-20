(RTTNews) - U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 drifted lower and hovered around five-month lows on Friday, hurt by losses in mining, defence and financials sectors. Gains in consumer and healthcare stocks helped limit market's downside.

The undertone was bearish due to tech sell-off across global markets despite Anthropic's record IPO and fairly impressive first outing on Wall Street on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 was down 63.53 points or 0.61% at 10,389.15 about half an hour before noon.

Ithaca Energy tumbled 5.5%. Polar Capital Technology Trust Holdings dropped 5%. Halma, Standard Chartered, Computacenter, Lion Finance, Scottish Mortgage, Metlen Energy & Metals, Babcock International, Pershing Square Holdings, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Alliance Witan, HSBC Holdings, Spirax Group and Weir Group lost 2%-4%.

Balfour Beatty, Aberdeen Group, Diploma, F&C Investment, Informa, JD Sports Fashion, AutoTrader Group, Standard Life, BP and Shell also declined sharply.

Bank stocks Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC Holdings and Barclays lost 3.7%, 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively. Lloyds Banking eased by about 1.2%.

Among miners, Antofagasta dropped about 2.7%. Anglo American Plc, Endeavour Mining, Glencore and Rio Tinto slipped 1%-1.4%.

Reckitt Benckiser moved up 2.15%. Unilever, Haleon, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Admiral Group, Airtel Africa, Associated British Foods, Coca-Cola HBC, GSK, British American Tobacco, Smith & Nephew, Bunzl, Diageo, Tesco, Sainsbury (J) and AstraZeneca gained 1%-1.7%.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed UK retail sales rebounded strongly in October, increasing 0.7% in the month following a 0.6% drop a month earlier. Economists had forecast sales to remain flat.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales grew unexpectedly by 0.9% month-on-month, offsetting the 0.9% decrease logged in September. Sales were expected to drop 0.1%.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.3% in October from 0.4% in September. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced 2.5% after rising 0.4% a month ago.

In the three months to October, retail sales grew 0.4 percent from the previous three months. Food store volumes rose during this period, while fuel retailers mostly recovered from a decline in the three months to July following a spike in March.

Elsewhere, a monthly survey from the market research group GfK showed that British consumer confidence improved in November as shoppers became more willing to make big-ticket purchases ahead of Christmas. The consumer sentiment index rose to -22 in November from -24 in October.

A report from the GfK gorup showed the UK GfK Consumer Confidence Index rose 2 points to -22 in November, recovering slightly from -24 in October, when it recorded its steepest monthly decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK public sector net borrowing increased less than expected in October, the Office for National Statistics said. The government borrowed GBP 17.0 billion in October, which was up by GBP 0.8 billion from the last year. However, this was below the forecast of GBP 18.0 billion.

Central government debt interest payable climbed GBP 2.8 billion to GBP 11.2 billion in October.