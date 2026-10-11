Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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11.10.2026 16:38:10
Ukraine strikes Yandex data centre in third attack on Russian tech giant
It is the third time this week that Ukraine has targeted Russian tech giant Yandex, forcing the company to suspend its operations.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei BBC
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