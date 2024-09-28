"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
28.09.2024 08:24:44

Unifor Files Notice Of Dispute Just Days Into Negotiations With Canadian National Railway

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO) announced that labor union Unifor filed a Notice of Dispute three days after the beginning of negotiations. The Union represents 3,300 Mechanical, Clerical, and Intermodal employees in Canada across three collective agreements. The current collective agreements expire on December 31, 2024.

The Notice of Dispute is sent to the Canadian Minister of Labour by either party during a negotiation and typically results in the appointment of a conciliation officer to assist the parties in reaching an agreement.

CN said it is disappointed that Unifor is filing the notice at this early stage, but the company remains committed to negotiating agreements that benefit employees, customers, and the economy.

Canadian National Railway Co. 103,95 -0,19% Canadian National Railway Co.

ATX und DAX vorbörslich leichter -- Shanghai Composite legt kräftig zu
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Montag im Minus notieren. Die Börsen in Fernost finden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

