15.01.2025
Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam
Aperam S.A.
Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam
At the Special Meeting, approximately 99% of the shares voted were voted in favor of the merger, which represented approximately 68% of the total outstanding shares of Universal common stock as of November 22, 2024, the record date for the Special Meeting.
Assuming the fulfillment of remaining closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025.
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in four primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling and Renewables.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com
About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products
