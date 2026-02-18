Unum Group Aktie
WKN: 872055 / ISIN: US91529Y1064
|
18.02.2026 16:22:00
Unum Group Could Soar If These 3 Things Go Right
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) doesn't operate in a hypergrowth sector, nor is it making moonshot bets on unproven technology.Instead, it produces steady income from the health, disability, and benefits coverage corner of the insurance market. That stability and predictability have helped lift the stock price by 180% over the past five years, which was more than double the 75% return of the S&P 500 over the same period.However, the company's recent results haven't been as rosy. During its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call on Feb. 6, the management team acknowledged that the insurer's performance was worse than expected. In the wake of that earnings report, Unum stock dipped, and is now down by about 6% on the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
