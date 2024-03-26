Upgrade the Customer Communication Experience with New Smart Communications and Guidewire Cloud-Native Integrations

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, announced that the new Built by Guidewire Smart Communications integrations are now available in the Guidewire Marketplace to ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter, and BillingCenter users on Guidewire Cloud.

Smart Communications’ customer communications management solution, SmartCOMM™, helps insurers to deepen engagement with their policyholders, achieve operational excellence, and enhance the customer communications experience for both policyholders and insurance professionals alike. Designed for the business user, the technology makes it simple for insurers to deliver personalized, interactive communications with policyholders through their preferred channels at scale. It also helps to ensure that all communications are brand-consistent and compliant with regulations, reducing risk exposure for insurers.

Directly within Guidewire’s user interface, the Smart Communications Built by Guidewire integrations enable insurance professionals to:

Engage with policyholders through hyper-personalized, multi-channel/multi-language communication, increasing efficiency and improving customer experience;

Leverage and customize company-controlled templates in a word processor-like experience, ensuring brand consistency and ease of use for business users;

Easily view tracked changes on each document and customize permission levels for template text, helping to adhere to regulatory compliance standards; and

Preview the final communication to ensure the customer view meets company standards.

Built by Guidewire integrations are pre-built and standardized by Guidewire to speed cloud delivery and maintenance. Leveraging the Integration Framework for Guidewire Cloud, developers can implement integrations between InsuranceSuite and third-party apps using multiple APIs, messaging systems, or protocols with ease.

"Our partnership with Guidewire is the gateway for flexibility, interoperability, and security that only our integrated cloud solutions can provide to insurers looking for a pre-built, turn-key customer communications solution,” said Chuck Fazio, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, Smart Communications. "This integration eliminates complexity and allows business users the speed and agility only available through the Guidewire Marketplace.”

"Together, Guidewire and Smart Communications have helped over 120 shared insurance customers streamline business operations by combining the modern customer communication capabilities of SmartCOMM with our leading-edge insurance operations suite on Guidewire Cloud,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "We are delighted to again expand this successful partnership with the release of our joint Built by Guidewire integrations with Smart Communications, our 2023 Ecosystem Partner of the Year.”

Smart Communications will be hosting a webinar with Guidewire and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on March 27th, 2024 titled, "Get Future-Ready with Modern Digital Insurance Communications”. Guidewire is also a Silver sponsor of Smart Communications’ INNOVATE North America and will be leading a breakout session on April 11, 2024.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud™ consists of SmartCOMM™ for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ™ for digital forms transformation, and SmartDX™ for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Built by Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is designed to help Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance companies revolutionize their operations by connecting them with the largest peer network in the industry. Built by Guidewire apps are standardized integration solutions pre-built and managed by Guidewire that speed the delivery and maintenance of common integrations. These integrations are kept current with the latest product and vendor releases, and leverage Guidewire's Integration Framework and latest third-party technologies, designed to fully align with Guidewire Cloud Standards. Where available, under an optional services agreement, Guidewire can provision, configure, parameterize, maintain, and perform annual upgrades of the integrations for customers.

Today, insurers can access over 250 integrations developed for the Guidewire Marketplace that have been validated for security, quality, and compatibility. The Guidewire Marketplace comprises an ecosystem of powerful yet user-friendly solutions that scale for improved customer experiences.

For more information, please visit the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

