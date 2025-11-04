Upwork Aktie

WKN DE: A2N5QE / ISIN: US91688F1049

04.11.2025 03:38:12

Upwork Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Upwork Inc. (UPWK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.34 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $27.76 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Upwork Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.83 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $201.73 million from $193.78 million last year.

Upwork Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.34 Mln. vs. $27.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $201.73 Mln vs. $193.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 - $0.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $193 Mln - $198 Mln. Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.37 Full year revenue guidance: $782 Mln - $787 Mln.

