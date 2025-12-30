SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

30.12.2025 14:14:13

US Reportedly Eases Chip Equipment Shipment Policy For Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix

(RTTNews) - The U.S. government has granted an annual license to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS) and SK Hynix Inc. (HXSCL.PK) to export semiconductor equipment to their China-based facilities for 2026, according to several media reports.

This comes as the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security or BIS has revised its policies, allowing the companies to submit annual plans regarding the chip equipment needed during the period.

Under the updated policy, the approvals will be provided on a yearly basis, in contrast to the previous policy of requiring the companies to provide individual licenses for the shipment.

Notably, Samsung's Xian plant and SK's plants in Wuxi and Dalian were previously granted the privileged "validated end user" status, which will end on December 31.

Samsung's stock closed at KRW 119,900.00, up 0.33 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange, and SK's stock closed at $41.71 on the OTC Markets.

