Payment Data Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM9K / ISIN: US9173131080
|
25.11.2025 15:54:42
Usio Buys PostCredit In All-Stock Transaction
(RTTNews) - Usio,Inc.(USIO), a provider of integrated electronic payment processing services, said on Tuesday that it has acquired PostCredit, Co., a financial technology company in an all-stock transaction.
The acquisition will support Usios to bring a comprehensive business-banking and expense-management solution to market, fully connected to its payment infrastructure.
Usio plans to integrate PostCredits technology with its payment acceptance services, ACH and real-time payments, card-issuing programs, and disbursement tools.
The combined platform is expected to serve as a central hub for clients to provide corporate cards, accounts payable and accounts receivable capabilities, and many others.
