Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Encouraging Data From NEREUS Phase 3 Study

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) announced positive results from Study 3601, evaluating NEREUS for the prevention of vomiting associated with GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy.

The Phase III randomized, placebo-controlled study showed a 27 percent relative reduction in overall vomiting episodes in NEREUS-treated participants compared with those on placebo.

Also, the key secondary endpoint of any vomiting together with worst nausea occurred in 33.1 percent of participants on NEREUS compared to 50.6 percent on placebo.

The company further noted that dosing before initiation or dose escalation and in the first days after dosing of the GLP-1 analog could significantly reduce vomiting.

Based on data from the Phase II and Phase III programs, Vanda intends to discuss the results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is planning a supplemental New Drug Application for NEREUS.

In pre-market hours, VNDA was trading at $4.00, up 1.52 percent on the Nasdaq.