Vanda Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJT3 / ISIN: US9216591084
|
27.10.2026 12:13:37
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Encouraging Data From NEREUS Phase 3 Study
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) announced positive results from Study 3601, evaluating NEREUS for the prevention of vomiting associated with GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy.
The Phase III randomized, placebo-controlled study showed a 27 percent relative reduction in overall vomiting episodes in NEREUS-treated participants compared with those on placebo.
Also, the key secondary endpoint of any vomiting together with worst nausea occurred in 33.1 percent of participants on NEREUS compared to 50.6 percent on placebo.
The company further noted that dosing before initiation or dose escalation and in the first days after dosing of the GLP-1 analog could significantly reduce vomiting.
Based on data from the Phase II and Phase III programs, Vanda intends to discuss the results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is planning a supplemental New Drug Application for NEREUS.
In pre-market hours, VNDA was trading at $4.00, up 1.52 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs
|
27.10.26
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.26
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs
|3,55
|1,37%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.