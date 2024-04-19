|
19.04.2024 06:30:10
VAT releases its Sustainability Report 2023, showing progress against inaugural mid-term targets for Greenhouse Gas emissions and employee diversity targets set in 2022
|
VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Sustainability
VAT, the leading global supplier of high-end vacuum valves, published its third annual Sustainability Report today, providing stakeholders with a broader and more robust range of environment, social and governance (ESG) metrics, the progress made versus its inaugural ESG targets and an overview over its external ESG ratings.
VAT’s improvements demonstrate the increased priority given to sustainability and ESG performance by the Board of Directors and executive management, as well as the growing awareness of many ESG topics within the company. The execution of the ESG measures and targets from the company’s mid-term strategic plan back in 2022 have gained companywide traction.
“VAT includes sustainability considerations in how we operate the business, and we have embedded ESG performance criteria in our strategic plan,” said Martin Komischke, Chairman of VAT’s Board of Directors. “We will continue to make progress in our ESG efforts, and we have started to take additional important steps towards our goal to become an ESG leader in our industry.”
The Sustainability Report 2023 has again improved data collection over the Sustainability Report 2022 in areas such as GHG emissions, energy consumption, and waste generation. The report is compliant with the Swiss directive on non-financial disclosure, applicable going forward for the first time for the business year 2023.
Stakeholder dialog
Following up on initiatives started in 2022, VAT has continued measured alignment with the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct in areas such as labor practice, health and safety, environment, ethics, and management systems.
“For VAT, the integration of ESG principles into its business strategy, operational processes and company culture will remain a management priority in 2024,” said Urs Gantner, CEO. “In line with the company’s ESG targets, VAT will focus on climate protection, sustainable resource use, and increased employee diversity.”
VAT continues to engage with ESG and stewardship teams of its investor base and incorporates feedback received on best practices and recommended verification providers and rating agencies.
Download
The Sustainability Report 2023 is available in English and can be downloaded from VAT’s website.
Financial calendar 2024
ABOUT VAT
Except as otherwise required by law, VAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this report.
News Source: VAT Group AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 771 61 61
|Fax:
|+41 81 771 48 30
|E-mail:
|reception@vat.ch
|Internet:
|www.vatvalve.com
|ISIN:
|CH0311864901
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1884285
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1884285 19.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VATmehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Schwacher Handel: SLI zeigt sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06:30
|VAT releases its Sustainability Report 2023, showing progress against inaugural mid-term targets for Greenhouse Gas emissions and employee diversity targets set in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SLI zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SLI verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SLI notiert zum Ende des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SLI am Nachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|SLI aktuell: So steht der SLI am Mittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu VATmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VAT
|108,05
|13,00%