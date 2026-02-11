Vertex Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Vertex, Inc. (VERX) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $7.0 million, compared to a loss of $67.8 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares was $0.04 compared to net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.43. Non-GAAP net income was $27.8 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.17, for the quarter.

Total revenues were $194.7 million, up 9.1% year-over-year. Software subscription revenues were $166.2 million, up 8.9% year-over-year. Cloud revenues were $94.6 million, up 23.0%.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company currently expects: revenues of $193.5 million to $196.5 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $40.5 million to $43.5 million.

For the full-year 2026, the company currently expects: revenues of $823.5 million to $831.5 million; Cloud revenue growth of 25 percent; and adjusted EBITDA of $188.0 million to $192.0 million.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Vertex shares are up 7.5 percent to $16.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.