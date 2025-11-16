VinFast Aktie
WKN DE: A3ESV6 / ISIN: SGXZ55111462
16.11.2025 01:00:00
Vietnam’s EV boom: VinFast buys first, mass adoption follows
Domestic brands lead Vietnam’s EV market despite intense competition and limited government incentivesWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
12.11.25
|VinFast sets another record, delivering more than 20,000 cars in october 2025 (EQS Group)
12.11.25
|VinFast launches residual value guarantee program in the Philippines, offering value protection up to 90 percent (EQS Group)
11.10.25
|VinFast sets national record, surpasses 100,000 vehicles sold in just three quarters (EQS Group)
07.10.25
|VinFast launches 'Your Voice, Our Future', Indonesia’s first nationwide VinFast electric vehicle voting competition (EQS Group)
06.10.25
|VinFast Philippines and Green GSM provide support to Cebu residents after earthquake (EQS Group)
25.09.25
|VinFast and MUFG Bank partner up over a $100 million Green Loan facility (EQS Group)
23.09.25
|VinFast triumphs at the 2025 APAC Effie Awards (EQS Group)
22.09.25
|VinFast VF 3 honored as ‘Best Newcomer Electric Car’ in Indonesia (EQS Group)