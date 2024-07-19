|
VinFast delivers first batch of VF e34 in Indonesia
TANGERANG, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - At the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, VinFast officially delivered the first VF e34 C-SUVs to pioneering customers in Indonesia, marking a promising new chapter in the nation's green transportation journey.
Since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has launched 2 models, the VF e34 and the VF 5, opened dealership stores, and recently broke ground on an assembly plant in Subang, West Java. These movements affirm the company's long-term commitment to Indonesia and its goal of delivering high-quality products, inclusive prices, and outstanding after-sales policies to consumers.
With flexible sales policies and a growing product lineup, VinFast is actively promoting green mobility, tapping into market potential, and affirming its competitive capabilities in Indonesia, one of the most promising EV markets in the regionHashtag: #VinFast
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en
