VinFast delivers first batch of VF e34 in Indonesia



EQS Newswire / 19/07/2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST



TANGERANG, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - At the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, VinFast officially delivered the first VF e34 C-SUVs to pioneering customers in Indonesia, marking a promising new chapter in the nation's green transportation journey.



Thrilled customers receive their VF e34s and experience other VinFast electric car models at GIIAS.

The first VF e34 cars were delivered to customers during a ceremony at VinFast's GIIAS 2024 booth. Taking place just over five months after the brand's debut and four months since sales began, this delivery event underscores VinFast's commitment to Indonesian consumers and demonstrates the company's vision and determination to shape the future of global green mobility.



The VF e34, an e-SUV in the popular C-segment, boasts a modern design and advanced technology, promising an exceptional driving experience for Indonesian consumers. VinFast's flexible sales policies, including battery subscription options, help reduce initial costs, making electric vehicles more accessible.



With a customer-centric philosophy, VinFast provides VF e34 owners with peace of mind by offering market-leading after-sales policies: a 10-year warranty for the vehicle, unlimited mileage battery warranty for vehicles purchased with the battery included, and free battery maintenance and replacement if the battery capacity drops below 70% for battery subscription customers.



Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: "We are proud to deliver the first VF e34 cars to Indonesian customers. I am confident that with advanced technology, attractive pricing, and outstanding after-sales service, the VF e34 and other future VinFast EV models will satisfy all customers who place their trust in our brand."



Currently, VinFast is also offering an irresistible price for customers purchasing the VF 5 and VF e34 at GIIAS, starting from 218,250,000 IDR and 273,000,000 IDR, respectively. This promotion applies only to customers who purchase a vehicle with a battery or choose a battery subscription plan at GIIAS 2024 exhibition and is only valid for the first 1,000 units.



After the event, the VF e34 has a price of IDR 408,200,000 (battery included) and IDR 314,000,000 (battery subscription), and the VF 5 has a price of 310,000,000 IDR (battery included) and 241,800,000 IDR (battery subscription) (On The Road Jakarta).





VinFast's booth at GIIAS draws a large crowd of visitors.

Since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has launched 2 models, the VF e34 and the VF 5, opened dealership stores, and recently broke ground on an assembly plant in Subang, West Java. These movements affirm the company's long-term commitment to Indonesia and its goal of delivering high-quality products, inclusive prices, and outstanding after-sales policies to consumers.With flexible sales policies and a growing product lineup, VinFast is actively promoting green mobility, tapping into market potential, and affirming its competitive capabilities in Indonesia, one of the most promising EV markets in the regionHashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en





News Source: VinFast