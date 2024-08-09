|
09.08.2024 11:30:07
VinFast signs Qatar exclusive dealership agreement with Al Mana Holding W.L.L.
|
DOHA, QATAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - VinFast Auto has officially signed an exclusive dealership agreement with Al Mana Holding W.L.L. for the distribution of VinFast electric vehicles (EV) across Qatar. The inaugural facility is planned to open in Q3/2024 in the heart of Doha city and will offer four VinFast e-SUV models VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 upon each model's respective launch in the market.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play EV manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfast.com/
About Al Mana Holding W.L.L.
Al Mana Holding W.L.L. - a prominent Qatari conglomerate with a history dating back to the late 1950s. As one of the region's leading automotive dealers since 1998, Al Mana Holding is known for its strong reputation and diverse business portfolio. Learn more at: https://www.almanaholding.com.qa/
News Source: VinFast
09/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.24
|VinFast signs Qatar exclusive dealership agreement with Al Mana Holding W.L.L. (EQS Group)
|
05.08.24
|Vingroup's customer-centric DNA: The driving force behind Vietnam's largest conglomerate (EQS Group)
|
02.08.24
|VinFast continues to expand with 15 new dealer stores in Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
31.07.24
|VinFast opens its first showroom in the Middle East (EQS Group)
|
31.07.24
|Beyond VinFast: Vingroup's extensive business portfolio (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|Vingroup: the powerhouse behind VinFast's electric vehicle ambitions (EQS Group)
|
25.07.24
|VinFast capitalizes on Europe's SUV craze with diverse lineup (EQS Group)
|
25.07.24
|Envisioning a greener Middle East, with VinFast EVs (EQS Group)