26.04.2023 17:52:00

Virgin Galactic Completes Glide Flight from Spaceport America

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the completion of its Unity 24 glide flight from Spaceport America.

Please visit the Company’s website for further information about today’s flight.

Press materials clear for your use can be accessed via the Virgin Galactic Press FTP including:

  • B-Roll – 120 seconds package
  • Flight images
  • Pilot bios
  • Dave Mackay, Chief Pilot, Glide Flight Introduction video

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

