Virgin Galactic Completes Glide Flight from Spaceport America
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the completion of its Unity 24 glide flight from Spaceport America.
About Virgin Galactic Holdings
Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.
