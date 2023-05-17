17.05.2023 12:57:00

Virgin Galactic is a Go for Launch: Unity 25 Flight Window Opens May 25, 2023

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced that the flight window for its upcoming spaceflight will open on May 25, 2023. The Unity 25 mission specialists will begin astronaut training on May 22, 2023.

Please visit the Virgin Galactic website for further information.

Press materials clear for your use can be accessed via the Virgin Galactic Press FTP including:

  • Recent flight images
  • Pilot and crew bios and profile images

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

