Vulcan Materials Co. Bottom Line Declines In Q4
(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $252.0 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $293.8 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $1.912 billion from $1.853 billion last year.
Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $252.0 Mln. vs. $293.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $1.912 Bln vs. $1.853 Bln last year.
