Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back

(RTTNews) - Early trends from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open significantly higher on Friday.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly up. The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is scheduled for the day. Reaction to earnings news from Amazon might get special attention.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 245.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 191.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday firmly negative. The Nasdaq plunged 363.99 points or 1.6 percent to 22,540.59, the S&P 500 tumbled 84.32 points or 1.2 percent to 6,798.40 and the Dow slumped 592.58 points or 1.2 percent to 48,908.72.

On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 55.5, while it was up 56.4 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 am ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 778, while the U.S. rig count was 546.

The Consumer Credit for December will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $8.4 billion, while it was up $4.2 billion in November.

Fed Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak on the economic outlook and supply-side inflation dynamics before the Brookings Institution.

Asian shares finished lower, as negative sentiment dragged down market sentiments. China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.25 percent from the previous close of 4,075.92 to finish trading at 4,065.58. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,906.73, losing 46 points or 0.33 percent from the previous close of 13,952.71.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shed 325 points or 1.2 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 26,559.95. The day's trading range was between a high of 26,710.34 and a low of 26,295.03.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 477 points or 0.89 percent to close trading at 54,295.00

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,708.80, dropping 180 points or 2 percent from the previous close of 8,889.20.

European shares are trading broadly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 9.28 points or 0.11 percent. The German DAX is progressing 154.57 points or 0.63 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 23.56 points or 0.23 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 21.21 points or 0.16 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 43.36 points or 0.73 percent.