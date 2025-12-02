Wall Street Aims To Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open marginally higher on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's special envoy will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday to discuss ending war in Ukraine. Meanwhile fighting for a major eastern city in Ukraine is continuing.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar index was around two-month low. Oil gained, while gold prices eased.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 26.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 84.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Monday. The Dow slumped 427.09 points or 0.9 percent to 47,289.33, the Nasdaq fell 89.76 points or 0.4 percent to 23,275.92 and the S&P 500 slid 36.46 points or 0.5 percent to 6,812.63.

On the economic front, the six-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Four-week and 8-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Four-month and Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will testify before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Oversight of Financial Regulators at 10.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,897.71.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.24 percent to 26,095.95.

Japanese markets finished marginally higher.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.17 percent to 8,579.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.13 percent higher at 8,877.50.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 20.64 points or 0.25 percent. The German DAX is progressing 130.60 points or 0.55 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 27.93 points or 0.29 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 88.79 points or 0.69 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 37.13 points or 0.63 percent.