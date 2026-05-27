Wall Street Aims To Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - Geopolitical tensions continue to worry investor sentiments on Wednesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up on Wednesday.

Oil prices traded sharply lower, while Brent crude futures for August delivery slumped 3.6 percent to $93.22 a barrel.

Gold prices were lower, spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $4,490.29 an ounce.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 3.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 185.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Tuesday. The Dow dipped 118.02 points or 0.2 percent to 50,461.68, but the S&P 500 climbed 45.65 points or 0.6 percent to 7,519.12 and the Nasdaq shot up 312.21 points or 1.2 percent to 26,656.18.

On the economic front, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 4.0, while it was up 3 in the prior month.

The Survey of Business Uncertaintly for May will be revealed at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the sales growth was up 3.67 percent and the employment growth was 4.46 percent.

Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will participate in 'Fireside Chat: Monetary Policy and Supply Shocks' before the 2026 Monetary Policy from New Perspectives Conference hosted by the Bank of Japan Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies at 8.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook will speak on 'AI, the Economy, and the Financial System' before the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research Policy Forum at 3.55 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.25 percent to 4,093.73 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.06 percent to 25,328.23.

Japanese markets ended little changed. The Nikkei average reached a new high at 66,428 on expectations surrounding AI before closing marginally higher at 64,999.41. The broader Topix index ended 0.52 percent lower at 3,918.01.

Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.69 percent to 8,717.70. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.70 percent higher at 8,945.20.