Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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20.03.2026 13:05:00

Wall Street Is Wrong About This Quantum Computing Stock

In contrast to the mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) sector, which is dominated by a host of well-known large and megacap players, in the quantum computing space, the most popular stocks so far include a small collection of relatively unknown companies. One that has emerged as a perceived leader in the quantum computing space is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).With shares up more than 30% over the last year, IonQ stock has outperformed both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Yet Wall Street thinks IonQ's rally is just getting started. The average price target among analysts covering IonQ is $65 --  more than 100% higher than current trading levels.While it's tempting to follow the hype, I think Wall Street is wrong on this one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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