(RTTNews) - Amid the military build-up by the U.S. in the Middle East, the third round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva is watched by investors on Thursday.

In the Corporate sector, fears of AI airbubble was quashed by optimism created by Nvidia's surged in earnings supported by revenue growth. The AI bellwether Nvidia posted record fourth quarter earnings of $42.960 billion, or $1.76 per share compared to $22.091 billion, or $0.89 per share, last year. Revenue was $68.12 billion, led by a record data-center quarter of $62 billion, driven by the Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra ramp.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar edged lower, while gold advanced. Oil prices hovered near seven-month highs

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 61.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were edging up 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 0.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq jumped 288.40 points or 1.3 percent to 23,152.08, the S&P 500 climbed 56.06 points or 0.8 percent to 6,946.13 and the Dow rose 307.65 points or 0.6 percent to 49,482.15.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 215k , while it was up 206K in the prior week.

The Retails Inventories (Advance) for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were 0.0%.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 144 bcf.

Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The Level was up $6.613 trillion.

Federal Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman would testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on an update from the Prudential Regulators at 10.00 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,146.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.44 percent to 26,381.02.

Japanese markets gave up some early gains. The Nikkei average closed 0.29 percent higher at 58,753.39. The broader Topix index settled 0.97 percent higher at 3,880.34.

Australian markets eked out modest gains to reach a new record. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.51 percent to 9,175.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.53 percent at 9,408.70.