Walmart and Chipotle Soared After Announcing Stock Splits. Will Nvidia Be Next?

Stock splits seem to be coming back into vogue.After Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), two of the higher-profile consumer goods stocks on the market, both announced stock splits earlier this year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the latest closely watched stock to announce a split, telling investors during its earnings report on May 22 that would execute a 10-for-1 split on June 10.With that move, Nvidia becomes the latest "Magnificent Seven" stock to reward investors with a stock split. In fact, out of the group of seven tech stocks, only Meta Platforms and Microsoft haven't done a stock split since the pandemic began.