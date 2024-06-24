|
24.06.2024 07:26:19
Walmart Launches 'Spicy Summer' Campaign For Hot Books And Fashion
(RTTNews) - Walmart is launching its "Spicy Summer" campaign to spark enthusiasm and establish itself as the premier destination for this season's trendiest books and fashion. In addition, the retailer is introducing an exclusive, limited-edition "Spicy Books" Hot Sauce Set, enabling customers to create their own spicy summer experiences at home.
Spicy books, often belonging to the romantasy genre, are highly popular on BookTok, a thriving community on TikTok where passionate readers discuss their favorite reads. The community has even devised a "spice scale" to gauge the level of intensity in these beloved novels.
The Spicy Books Hot Sauce will be available for $14.98 on walmart.com/spicysummer, subject to availability.
Walmart said its dedicated Spicy Summer landing page will feature not only the Spicy Books Hot Sauce but also offer customers a chance to "Shop Your Spicy Summer," exploring the latest in summer books, fashion, and accessories inspired by popular Spicy Books collections.
