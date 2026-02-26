BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
26.02.2026 12:45:00
Warren Buffett vs. Bill Ackman: One Piled Into Amazon While the Other Sold
Investors are unlikely to find two more closely followed investors than billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Ackman. Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, ran the large conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway for roughly six decades until stepping down as CEO at the end of 2025. Buffett remains chairman of Berkshire's board of directors.Ackman is the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, the investment manager of Pershing Square Holdings. Ackman is known not only for his activist short-selling campaigns in years past, but also for his success as a long-term investor. Pershing holds a portfolio of about 10 to 12 stocks at any one time, and it conducts thorough bottom-up analysis of each stock it buys.In 2025, one of these legendary investors piled into Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), while the other sold most of his fund's position in the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
