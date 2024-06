We need a Red Hat for AI

Everyone is doing AI , but no one knows why. That’s an overstatement, of course, but it feels like the market has hit peak hype without peak productivity. As Monte Carlo CEO Barr Moses highlights from a recent Wakefield survey, 91% of data leaders are building AI applications, but two-thirds of that same group said they don’t trust their data to large language models (LLMs). In other words, they’re building AI on sand.To be successful, we need to move beyond the confusing hype and help enterprises make sense of AI. In other words, we need more trust (open models) and fewer moving parts (opinionated platforms that require guesswork to choose and apply models).To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel