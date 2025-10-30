Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
30.10.2025 21:36:27
Western Digital Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.182 billion, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $1.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 27.4% to $2.818 billion from $2.212 billion last year.
Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.182 Bln. vs. $153 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.07 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $2.818 Bln vs. $2.212 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.88 +/- $0.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.9B +/- $100M
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:34
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 pendelt zum Handelsende um seinen Schlusskurs vom Montag (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25