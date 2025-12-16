Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
|
16.12.2025 23:45:00
What Alibaba Needs to Prove in 2026
Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) ended 2025 in a much stronger position than it began. Its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) segments gained real momentum, e-commerce stabilized after years of pressure, and the company clarified its ambition to become a broader technology and AI platform rather than just a commerce giant.But 2025 was a reset year, not a confirmation year. For long-term investors, the real test begins in 2026. Alibaba now needs to convert strategic progress into durable results. Here are the four things it must prove next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
