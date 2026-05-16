Patrick Industries Aktie
WKN: 873181 / ISIN: US7033431039
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16.05.2026 18:25:27
What to Know About This Fund’s $14 Million Patrick Industries Exit After a Tough Quarter
Anchor Capital Management fully exited its position in Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) during the first quarter, selling 116,967 shares in a trade estimated at $14.46 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Anchor Capital sold all 116,967 shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $14.46 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The fund reported holding zero shares at quarter’s end, with the position value dropping by $12.68 million, reflecting both trading activity and market movements.Patrick Industries, Inc. is a leading supplier of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, and manufactured housing industries, with a significant presence in North America and select international markets. The company leverages a vertically integrated business model to deliver a broad portfolio of components and value-added solutions to OEM customers. Its scale, diverse product offerings, and established distribution network provide a competitive advantage in serving cyclical end markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Patrick Industries Inc.Shs
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29.04.26
|Ausblick: Patrick Industries stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Patrick Industries legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)