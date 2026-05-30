SmartStop Self Storage Aktie
ISIN: US83178M1036
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30.05.2026 18:09:13
What to Know About This Fund's $4 Million Exit From SmartStop Self Storage
On May 14, 2026, GSI Capital Advisors sold out its position in SmartStop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA), exiting 124,919 shares in a transaction estimated at $4.01 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, GSI Capital Advisors sold all 124,919 shares of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, fully liquidating its stake. The estimated transaction value was $4.01 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end net position change, which incorporates both share sale and price movements, was $3.86 million.SmartStop Self Storage REIT is one of the largest self-storage operators in North America, with a portfolio spanning high-growth regions in the United States and Canada. The company utilizes a fully integrated, technology-driven approach to maximize operational efficiency and customer service. Its scale and focus on both U.S. and Canadian markets provide a competitive edge in the specialty REIT sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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